Skinner posted an assist and a game-high nine shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Skinner will be seeing John Gibson in his nightmares for awhile after coming up empty on those nine shots. The winger has produced six points and 35 shots through seven games. He's never put fewer than 210 pucks on goal in a non-lockout-shortened campaign, and those chances typically yield good point production for the 27-year-old.