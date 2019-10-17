Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Generates assist
Skinner posted an assist and a game-high nine shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Skinner will be seeing John Gibson in his nightmares for awhile after coming up empty on those nine shots. The winger has produced six points and 35 shots through seven games. He's never put fewer than 210 pucks on goal in a non-lockout-shortened campaign, and those chances typically yield good point production for the 27-year-old.
More News
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Tickles twine in win•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Scores in third straight game•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Not shy to shoot•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Staying in Buffalo long term•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Could extend stay in Queen City•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Not playing in World Championship•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.