Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Gets first goal in new uniform

Skinner scored his first goal since being traded to the Sabres by the Hurricanes in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The goal came off passes from Jack Eichel and Kyle Okposo. That's a potent trio if it remains in tact once the season starts. Skinner's fantasy value could be at its highest ever in Buffalo. Push him up your draft list a few spots.

More News
Our Latest Stories