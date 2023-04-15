Skinner contributed a goal and two assists in Buffalo's 5-2 win over Columbus on Friday.

It was Skinner's second straight three-point game, giving him a goal and five assists in that span. He's finished the campaign with 35 goals and 82 points in 79 outings. Skinner comfortably surpassed his previous career high of 63 points, though he finished shy of his personal best of 40 markers, which he set in 2018-19. The 30-year-old, who is signed to an eight-year, $72 million contract that will run through 2026-27, is expected to continue to play a key role with the Sabres next season.