Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Goals in three straight
Skinner scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.
Skinner buried his 13th goal of the season Tuesday, on a scramble in front of the net following a blocked shot. The 26-year-old has scored 12 goals in his last 11 contests, more than a goal per, and now has 20 points in 18 games.
