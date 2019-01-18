Skinner (maintenance) took part in Friday's optional morning skate, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Skinner was given a maintenance day Thursday, but his presence on the ice Friday morning all but confirms he'll be in the lineup for the evening's matchup with Vancouver. The 26-year-old sniper will slot into his usual spot skating on the Sabres' first line and top power-play unit against the Canucks.

More News
Our Latest Stories