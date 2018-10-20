Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Hat trick in win over Kings
Skinner scored three goals on three shots while adding one blocked shot, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kings.
It was the fifth hat trick of the veteran winger's career, although he needed an empty-netter inside the final minute to get it. The Sabres' top line of Skinner, Jack Eichel and Jason Pominville combined for nine points on the afternoon, and all six of Skinner's points this season (four goals, two assists) have come in the last four games.
More News
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Scores first goal of campaign•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Scores twice in preseason win•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Gets first goal in new uniform•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Slated for top-line duty•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Dished to Buffalo•
-
Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner: At least three teams inquiring about forward•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.