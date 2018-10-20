Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Hat trick in win over Kings

Skinner scored three goals on three shots while adding one blocked shot, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

It was the fifth hat trick of the veteran winger's career, although he needed an empty-netter inside the final minute to get it. The Sabres' top line of Skinner, Jack Eichel and Jason Pominville combined for nine points on the afternoon, and all six of Skinner's points this season (four goals, two assists) have come in the last four games.