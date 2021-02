Skinner will serve as a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Skinner will sit out for a second straight game. The 28-year-old averaged just 13:36 of ice time through the first 14 games, producing one assist and a minus-1 rating. Skinner is due for $9 million per year through the next six seasons, and he has a full no-move clause.