Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Held off scoresheet in shutout loss
Skinner finished with a minus-1 rating and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Ottawa.
Skinner may have 37 goals this season, but he's found the back of the net just once in his last 19 contests and has now gone five straight games without a point.
