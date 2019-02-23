Skinner couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he exited Saturday's game against the Capitals prematurely, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Skinner's left ankle appeared to turn awkwardly, so there's a good chance he's headed directly to the X-ray room to check for a fracture. Consider the star winger questionable, at best, to rejoin the action, though it would be pretty surprising to see him on the ice again Saturday.