Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Hits 40 goals for first time ever
Skinner scored twice Saturday in a 7-1 win over Detroit on Saturday.
The second snipe was his 40th, a mark he hit for the first time in his career. Skinner has finally optimized the talent he showed as a rookie back in 2010-11 -- his 63 points this season match the career mark he set then (and had reached again in 2016-17). It's hard to believe Skinner is just 26 years old. Target him next season. The Sabres can't be this bad again and he has some talented pivots to feed him pucks.
