Skinner scored twice Saturday in a 7-1 win over Detroit on Saturday.

The second snipe was his 40th, a mark he hit for the first time in his career. Skinner has finally optimized the talent he showed as a rookie back in 2010-11 -- his 63 points this season match the career mark he set then (and had reached again in 2016-17). It's hard to believe Skinner is just 26 years old. Target him next season. The Sabres can't be this bad again and he has some talented pivots to feed him pucks.

More News
Our Latest Stories