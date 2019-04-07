Skinner scored twice Saturday in a 7-1 win over Detroit on Saturday.

The second snipe was his 40th, a mark he hit for the first time in his career. Skinner has finally optimized the talent he showed as a rookie back in 2010-11 -- his 63 points this season matches the career mark he set then (and had reached again in 2016-17). It's hard to believe Skinner is just 26 years old. Target him next season. The Sabres, assuming they re-sign him, can't be this bad again and he has some talented pivots to feed him pucks.