Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Hits 40 goals for first time
Skinner scored twice Saturday in a 7-1 win over Detroit on Saturday.
The second snipe was his 40th, a mark he hit for the first time in his career. Skinner has finally optimized the talent he showed as a rookie back in 2010-11 -- his 63 points this season matches the career mark he set then (and had reached again in 2016-17). It's hard to believe Skinner is just 26 years old. Target him next season. The Sabres, assuming they re-sign him, can't be this bad again and he has some talented pivots to feed him pucks.
More News
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Held off scoresheet in shutout loss•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Records power-play helper•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Makes surprise return•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Helped off Saturday•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Lone offensive threat in loss•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Second in NHL in goal scoring•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...