Skinner (upper body) won't finish Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche.
Skinner was hurt on a big hit from Nathan MacKinnon in the second period and tried to play through it initially. The Sabres have just 12 forwards on the roster, so they may need to make a move if Skinner is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Golden Knights.
