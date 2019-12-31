Skinner (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL's official media site.

Skinner likely won't return until after the All-Star break, so this move was expected. It has been a down year for Skinner, as he's scored 11 goals and eight assists through 39 games -- a major downgrade from last year's 40-goal campaign. He's still shooting with similar volume (3.28 shots per game), but he's converting on just 8.6 percent of attempts compared to last year's remarkable 14.9-percent mark. While he's on the mend, Zemgus Girgensons is in line to get the first chance in the top six.