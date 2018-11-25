Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Leads league temporarily
Skinner scored his 18th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Detroit.
The goal actually moved Skinner into the league lead temporarily, but that disappeared with Patrik Laine's career night. Skinner is on a four-game, five-point streak that includes four goals and one assist. And he has 10 points, including nine goals, in his last nine games. Cha-ching.
