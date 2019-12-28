Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Leaves Friday's game early
Skinner left Friday's game against the Bruins with an upper-body injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Skinner went down near the bench in the third period and went to the locker room. He did not return. More information about the 27-year-old's condition is expected prior to Sunday's rematch in Boston.
