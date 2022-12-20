Skinner scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The teams played to a scoreless first period, but Skinner made some noise just 1:53 into the middle frame. He's scored three times and added an assist in two games since returning from a three-game suspension. Skinner has immediately resumed his incredibly productive role on the top line, which has seen him rack up 16 tallies, 36 points, 93 shots on net, 15 PIM and a plus-13 rating in 29 appearances. He's on pace to shatter his career high of 63 points, a mark he achieved four times in his first 12 campaigns.