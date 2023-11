Skinner scored a power-play goal with an assist in Friday's 3-2 home win against the Penguins.

Skinner sliced the lead of the Penguins to 2-1 at 5:13 of the third period on the man advantage, with helpers to Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson. He also added a plus-1 rating and a game-high eight shots on goal with a blocked shot and a faceoff win on his only opportunity. Skinner has two goals and an assist across his past three outings.