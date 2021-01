Skinner has started the season on Buffalo's fourth line.

Skinner played 14:25 and 14:28 in his first two contests. He was held off the scoresheet, taking four shots on net. He's on the second power play unit, but managers who drafted Skinner were hoping he'd rediscover his chemistry with Eric Staal. It's still early, but Skinner will need to work his way back into the top six for him to have fantasy appeal.