Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Logs goal and assist
Skinner scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
Skinner picked up both of his points in the first period to help stake the Sabres to a 2-0 lead. The goal was his seventh of the season, tying him with Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson for the team lead. The 27-year-old scored a career-high 40 goals in 82 games last year in his debut season with Buffalo and is on a similar pace again to start 2019-20.
