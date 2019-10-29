Skinner scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Skinner picked up both of his points in the first period to help stake the Sabres to a 2-0 lead. The goal was his seventh of the season, tying him with Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson for the team lead. The 27-year-old scored a career-high 40 goals in 82 games last year in his debut season with Buffalo and is on a similar pace again to start 2019-20.