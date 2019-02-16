Skinner scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

His second tally late in the second period brought the Sabres to within a goal at 3-2, but the Rangers dominated the third to pull away. Skinner now has six goals and nine points in his last nine games, and with 36 goals on the season, the veteran sniper is only one back of the career high he set in 2016-17 with the Hurricanes.