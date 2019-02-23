Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Makes surprise return
Skinner (ankle) rejoined the action for the start of the third period Saturday against the Capitals, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Skinner's ankle injury looked gruesome and he required assistance when leaving the ice, so it's surprising that his ankle checked out well enough to retake the ice. Assuming his ankle holds up, the veteran winger should resume his duties on the top line and power-play unit.
