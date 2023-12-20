Skinner (upper body) felt good while participating in Wednesday's practice, though he might come down to being a game-time decision Thursday versus Toronto, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550

Skinner, who has 12 goals and 22 points in 30 appearances this year, worked alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch during Wednesday's skate, and they will likely be his linemates if he returns Thursday. Meanwhile, Tyson Jost might be a healthy scratch to make room for Skinner. The veteran forward has missed the Sabres' past three games.