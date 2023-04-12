Skinner tallied a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to New Jersey.
Skinner got Buffalo on the board in the second period, backhanding a net-front feed from Casey Mittelstadt to cut the deficit to 2-1. The tally snaps a four-game stretch without a goal for Skinner. The 30-year-old winger is up to 34 goals and 76 points, a career high, through 77 games this season.
