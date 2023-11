Skinner found the back of the net in a 3-2 victory over Chicago on Sunday.

Skinner scored with the man advantage midway through the second period to put the Sabres up 2-1. That gives him eight tallies and 14 points in 18 contests this season. As solid as Skinner's been, this was just his second power-play point of the campaign, so there's room for improvement there -- perhaps Sunday's performance will be the start of that.