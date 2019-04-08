Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Not playing in World Championship
Skinner will not partake in the World Championship, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Skinner finished the season with 63 points, the third time he's hit that mark in his career. More importantly, he reached 40 goals for the first time. He showed instant chemistry with Jack Eichel, and was a key cog in the Sabres offense. However, he's an unrestricted free agent, and will need to spend the upcoming months working on an extension if he's to remain in Buffalo.
