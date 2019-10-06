Skinner scored a goal, recorded a power-play assist and finished with a team-high six shots on goal in a 7-2 win over New Jersey on Saturday.

Fresh off signing an eight-year extension to remain with the Sabres for the foreseeable future, Skinner picked up his first points of the 2018-19 season Saturday and helped Buffalo hand New Jersey a first-class beating. He'll look to keep it going Wednesday when the Sabres travel to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets.