Skinner (upper body) was taken off injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site, making him available for the evening's game against Toronto.

Skinner, who has 12 goals and 22 points in 30 appearances this season, missed the Sabres' last three games. He's likely to serve on the first line and top power-play unit in his return. Tyson Jost, who has played in Buffalo's last 15 contests, might be a healthy scratch Thursday.