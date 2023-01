Skinner registered an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Skinner has a goal and three helpers during his four-game point streak. He set up Victor Olofsson on a rapid-fire passing play for the Sabres' second goal of the contest. Skinner is up to 19 tallies, 27 helpers, 129 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 43 appearances this season.