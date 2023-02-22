Skinner collected a goal in Buffalo's 6-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.
Skinner scored at 16:29 of the third frame to reduce the Maple Leafs' edge to 5-3. He has 22 goals and 54 points in 52 contests this season. Skinner is on a three-game scoring streak, supplying two goals and four points over that span.
