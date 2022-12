Skinner scored a goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Skinner is on an absolute tear right now with seven goals and five assists over his last seven games. His tally Sunday put the Sabres up 3-2 early in the second period, and they didn't look back. The 30-year-old winger has 12 goals, 26 points, 81 shots and a plus-5 rating through 25 contests while seeing steady usage on the top line alongside fellow surging forward Tage Thompson.