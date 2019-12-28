Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Out 3-to-4 weeks
Skinner (upper body) has been ruled out for 3-to-4 weeks after sustaining an injury in Friday's loss to the Bruins.
Coming off a 40-goal campaign, Skinner's having a disappointing year with just 11 goals and eight assists through 39 contests. The 27-year-old winger's timeline would have him returning right before the All-Star break, so it's likely his first chance to get back in the mix is Jan. 28 against the Senators. The Sabres will need to recall additional forwards for Sunday's game against the Bruins.
