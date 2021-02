Skinner will be a healthy scratch for Monday's contest against the Islanders, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Skinner's struggles in Buffalo this season have finally resulted in a night off. The 28-year-old winger has just one assist and a minus-1 rating through 14 games. He's also averaging a career-low 13:36 of ice time per game. It's unclear how long head coach Ralph Krueger intends to keep him in the press box.