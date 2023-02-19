Skinner scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Skinner helped out on an Owen Power tally in the second period and then scored one of his own in the third, which stood as the game-winner. This snapped a six-game goal drought for Skinner, and was also his first multi-point effort since Jan. 26. The 30-year-old winger is up to 21 tallies, 53 points, 149 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 51 contests overall.