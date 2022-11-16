Skinner scored two goals, generated three shots and earned a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the host Canucks.

Skinner, who entered Tuesday with a career rating of minus-144, delivered his first "plus" game in November, a span of seven outings. The 30-year-old left winger collected his first two-goal game since March 25 against the Capitals. Last season, Skinner notched seven two-goal games and one four-goal effort. Both of Skinner's tallies Tuesday cut into two-goal leads by the Canucks, but the Sabres never forged a lead, suffering their sixth-straight loss.