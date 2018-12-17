Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Pockets two goals
Skinner scored two goals in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.
Skinner is up to 24 goals on the year, matching his 2017-18 total in 50 fewer games. The 26-year-old is in the middle of a career year just in time to earn a terrific payday this coming offseason. Skinner has also registered a plus-21 rating, his first positive rating since his rookie campaign.
