Skinner scored two goals in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Skinner is up to 24 goals on the year, matching his 2017-18 total in 50 fewer games. The 26-year-old is in the middle of a career year just in time to earn a terrific payday this coming offseason. Skinner has also registered a plus-21 rating, his first positive rating since his rookie campaign.