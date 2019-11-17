Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Posts assist in win
Skinner tallied an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.
Three points in two games for Skinner is a good bounce back after putting up four pointless outings in a row. The Sabres' forward, in 19 games this season, has 13 points and is coming off the first 40-goal campaign of his NHL career.
