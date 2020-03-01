Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Pots goal in road loss
Skinner scored his 14th goal of the season but it wasn't enough in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Skinner scored for the third time in five games, but he's been largely ineffective since returning from injury, with just four points across 16 appearances. After Buffalo went up 2-0 on Skinner's 14th of the year, the visitors conceded five unanswered goals to Arizona and wound up suffering their 28th regulation defeat of 2019-20.
