Skinner scored two goals on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 9-3 rout of the Maple Leafs.

Returning from a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury, the veteran winger immediately put together his most productive night of the season. The Sabres' top line of Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch accounted for three goals and 10 points in total, and on the season Skinner has 14 goals and 25 points in 31 contests as he looks to reach the 30-goal plateau for the third straight campaign and the seventh time in his career.