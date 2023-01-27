Skinner registered two assists in a 3-2 win against the Jets on Thursday.
Skinner extended his point streak to six contests. He's up to 20 goals and 50 points in 45 games this season. Skinner's career high in points is 63, which was set in 2010-11 and matched in 2016-17, 2018-19 and last season. However, the 30-year-old is well on his way to surpassing that point total in the 2022-23 campaign.
More News
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: On four-game point streak•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Tallies in Saturday's win•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Two helpers against Seattle•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Converts unassisted tally•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Lights lamp again Monday•