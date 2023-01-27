Skinner registered two assists in a 3-2 win against the Jets on Thursday.

Skinner extended his point streak to six contests. He's up to 20 goals and 50 points in 45 games this season. Skinner's career high in points is 63, which was set in 2010-11 and matched in 2016-17, 2018-19 and last season. However, the 30-year-old is well on his way to surpassing that point total in the 2022-23 campaign.