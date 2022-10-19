Skinner managed an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Skinner set up Tage Thompson's go-ahead goal early in the second period. The helper was Skinner's first point in three games as he's started the year rather quiet. There's always a concern when the 30-year-old gets off to a slow start -- he's one of the streakiest scorers in the league, and it tends to be on a year-by-year basis. He's added eight shots on net, a plus-1 rating and two PIM while seeing top-six minutes. The Sabres will be counting on both Skinner and Thompson to pick up the pace to provide more balance to the team's offense.