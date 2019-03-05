Skinner had an assist on a power-play goal in a 4-3 loss to the Oilers on Monday.

Skinner has four points, all helpers, in his last six contests, with three of the apples coming with a man advantage. He's fired 24 shots over that span, but his scoring luck just isn't there right now. A career 11.3 percent shooter, Skinner likely won't go much longer before finding twine again. He has 58 points and 220 shots in 66 games this season.

