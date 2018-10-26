Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Records trio of helpers
Skinner recorded three assists in Thursday's 4-3 victory over Montreal.
The monster performance put Skinner back on a point-per-game pace for 2018-19, now with five goals and five assists in 10 games. The 5-11 forward has points in four-straight games and continues to be an offensive catalyst for the Sabres.
More News
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Hat trick in win over Kings•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Scores first goal of campaign•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Scores twice in preseason win•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Gets first goal in new uniform•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Slated for top-line duty•
-
Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Dished to Buffalo•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.