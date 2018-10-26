Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Records trio of helpers

Skinner recorded three assists in Thursday's 4-3 victory over Montreal.

The monster performance put Skinner back on a point-per-game pace for 2018-19, now with five goals and five assists in 10 games. The 5-11 forward has points in four-straight games and continues to be an offensive catalyst for the Sabres.

