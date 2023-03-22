Skinner had a goal in a 7-3 loss to Nashville on Tuesday.

It was Skinner's 30th marker of the season, making this the second straight campaign in which he's reached that milestone. Skinner was racing to the milestone from Feb. 18-March 11, providing nine goals -- along with six assists -- over 12 outings, but going into Tuesday's contest, the 30-year-old had slowed down with just one helper over a four-game goal-scoring drought. In addition to his 30 markers, Skinner has 68 points and 195 shots through 67 appearances this season.