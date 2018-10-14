Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Scores first goal of campaign

Skinner scored a goal and an assist Saturday, helping his team earn a 3-0 win over Arizona.

This was a much-needed performance from Skinner, who had yet to adapt to his new surroundings in western New York. He's got the potential for big numbers, and this game should help him build some confidence moving forward and get himself back toward the levels he showed in Carolina.

