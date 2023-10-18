Skinner scored a goal on a team-high five shots in a 3-2 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.

Skinner extended Buffalo's lead to 2-0 in the first period, burying a net-front feed from Owen Power. It's the first point of the season for the 31-year-old Skinner after he tallied 35 goals and a career-high 82 points in 79 games last year. Skinner should continue to offer solid offensive upside while working on the Sabres' first line with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch while also seeing time on the top power-play unit.