Skinner netted a goal on a game-high eight shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Skinner tallied at 19:48 of the third period, which did nothing to change the result. The 27-year-old winger has just 22 points to go with 165 shots and a minus-15 rating in 54 contests this year. His 63-point output in his first year with the Sabres seems like a distant memory now, with Skinner typically used in a third-lone role.