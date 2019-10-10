Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Scores in third straight game
Skinner scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.
It was the third game in a row in which Skinner has found the back of the net. He has also registered five shots or more in three of his first four games this season. Skinner, 27, is coming off a career season in which he hit the 40-goal mark for the first time and matched his personal best with 63 points. He appears to have picked up right where he left off.
