Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Scores ninth goal of 2019-20
Skinner tickled twine once during Sunday's 5-2 win over Florida.
Skinner continues to chase his second 40-goal campaign but is well behind the pace through 23 games. He's lit the lamp nine times this season and has 14 points total, but Skinner will need to be better moving forward if the Sabres hope to turn things around in 2019-20. The win over the Panthers was Buffalo's second win in its last 12 games.
