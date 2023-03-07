Skinner collected a power-play goal in Buffalo's 3-2 loss to Edmonton on Monday.

Skinner has 27 goals and 63 points in 59 contests in 2022-23, including 18 points with the man advantage. The 30-year-old recorded 63 points in 2010-11 and matched that total in 2016-17, 2018-19 and 2021-22. He's never surpassed that point total, but there's still 20 games left on Buffalo's schedule for him to do it this time. Skinner is red-hot with seven goals and 13 points over his last 10 outings.