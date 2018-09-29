Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Scores twice in preseason win

Skinner scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 preseason win over the Islanders.

His tallies came 90 seconds apart in the second period, giving the Sabres a 5-2 cushion that they would end up needing. Skinner was wildly inconsistent during his years in Carolina -- he scored between 18 and 37 goals in each of the last five seasons, with comparable swings in his point totals -- but seeing a regular shift alongside Jack Eichel should help the 26-year-old maintain numbers towards the upper end of his volatile range.